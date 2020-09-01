ONLINE: Nathan Peterson & Gary Nauman

REGISTER HERE: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/lq2tzsob

White picket fences, kids riding bikes, Friday night fish frys, the neighbor walking the family dog—these are just a few of the things that make small-town Stoughton, Wisconsin, really feel like home.

But what if a Viking and a troll (not the nasty brutes with big sticks and no hair, mind you) lived here too? And an undercover agent investigating a more or less nefarious secret organization? And a whole bunch of crazy magical creatures roaming the place? And, did we mention, the Viking and troll daydream about being superheroes?

No, of course, that could never happen. Right?

Nathan Peterson is an aspiring novelist and artist. Growing up with a passion for all things Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, it’s no surprise he loves weaving sci-fi, fantasy, and real life into Vidar & Hans. When he’s not drawing or writing, you can find him working out, eating “rabbit food,” or watching movies.

When Gary Nauman was in kindergarten, he was working on a drawing assignment, and someone said, “You’re an artist,” and Gary believed them. Since then, he has pursued that calling, working in design, animation, linocut printing, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, oil painting, and now comic book design.

LaShawn M. Wanak lives in Wisconsin with her husband and son. She writes science fiction, fantasy, and a little bit of horror. Her works have been published in Fireside Magazine, FIYAH, Uncanny Magazine, and many others. She is the editor of the online magazine GigaNotoSaurus and a book reviewer for Lightspeed Magazine. When she is not working as an administrative assistant at her dayjob, she enjoys knitting, anime, and wrestling with theological truths from a Black womanist perspective. Writing stories keeps her sane. Also, pie.