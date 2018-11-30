Nathaniel Mary Quinn

press release: On view in MMoCA’s State Street Gallery from December 1, 2018 through March 3, 2019, the exhibition features a selection of the artist’s mixed-media works on paper from 2014 to 2018. During this crucial four-year period Quinn developed and refined the collage-like technique now synonymous with his name.

This exhibition will be accompanied by an exhibition catalogue of the same name. The MMoCA Opening celebration will be held on Friday, November 30 from 6 to 9 pm. The artist will discuss his working methods as well as the inspiration for his work. This talk will be in the museum’s lecture hall from 6:30 to 7:15 pm.