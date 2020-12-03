ONLINE: National Christmas Tree Lighting

media release: Country singer/songwriter Jillian Cardarelli to release new Christmas music and is slated to perform during The 98th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and virtual concert tomorrow, December 3rd starting at 5:00pm EST at www.thenationaltree.org. The virtual concert show will then be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

Other performers include American Idol finalist Colton Dixon; country singer/songwriter Jerrod Niemann; country music singer/songwriter and actress Kellie Pickler and singer/songwriter Matthew West to name a few. The National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) will not host a live audience at the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting; however, it will be lit every evening throughout December. Visitors are invited to President's Park to view the National Christmas Tree and 56 trees representing every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia, decorated with ornaments designed by students from across the country.