National Cohousing Open House Day

media release: On Saturday, May 3, Linden Cohousing, 2082 Winnebago St., will be hosting all four Madison cohousing communities at an Open House in our Great Room from 10:00-2:00. Each of our local cohousing neighborhoods (Village, Arboretum, Troy and Linden) will set up an area of our Great Room with information and members to talk with visitors about living in their community. In addition, a newly developing cohousing community will have a representative to talk about their plans.

Visitors can also visit other communities for tours and to learn more.

Village Cohousing Community, 1104 Mound St.

Troy Gardens Cohousing, 502 Troy Drive

Arboretrum Cohousing, 1137 Erin St.

What is Cohousing?

Cohousing is an intentional, collaborative neighborhood that combines private homes with shared indoor and outdoor spaces designed to support an active and interdependent community life. Cohousing is not a financial or legal model, but rather a descriptive term that emphasizes the active participation of residents in everything from design to governance.