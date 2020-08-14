ONLINE: National Convention Preview

press release: COVID-19 has dramatically changed how campaigns are being run, with candidates focusing on online efforts and phone banking instead of conventional rallies and door-to-door canvasing. National conventions are no exception.

What will the upcoming conventions look like in a virtual environment? Will it change how people view and feel about the conventions? Does this mean the end of in person conventions as we know it?

This week’s Two Bald Guys features two guests who will give insight into how their party is handling holding national conventions during the pandemic.

Tom Schreibel - Republican National Committeeman from Wisconsin

Craig Mastantuono - Democratic National Convention Delegate from Wisconsin

