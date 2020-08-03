National Day of Resistance Car Caravan

media release: Join us on Monday at the Madison Labor Temple parking lot as we make our way to the Wisconsin state Capitol building.

The car caravan will start in Kenosha at 9:30 a.m. and move to Racine by 10:30 a.m., Milwaukee at 11:30 a.m., and Madison by 1:00 p.m.

Turn your car into a moving billboard with messages that support the the National Day of Resistance demands (see flyer below). Remember, this is a socially distanced event. Participants should ride alone and not ride with others.

Wisconsinites want safe, healthy, and equitable schools and communities!

While in the Madison Labor Temple building and using the restrooms, don’t forget: