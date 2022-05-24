National Geographic Live

press release: In photographer Anand Varma’s hands, a camera is not just a tool to capture what he sees—it’s a way to illuminate the layers of beauty and complexity that are otherwise hidden from our naked eye. He has devoted years of his life to developing innovative techniques—even building some of his own equipment—to create intimate, dramatic and surprising images of nature. His ultimate goal: to spark a sense of wonder about our world.

Through his work, Varma highlights creatures whose incredible details typically go unseen. From the secret life cycle of the honeybee to the lightning-fast behaviors of hummingbirds, his photos slow down the fast, speed up the slow and magnify the miniature to reveal life at the edge of our perception. Join him for a rare and fascinating glimpse of our world’s hidden wonders.