Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Learn and be inspired by National Geographic Live’s behind-the-scenes stories, stunning imagery and gripping footage from world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers. Shows are presented in Capitol Theater.

From Shallows to Sea Floor with Diva Amon | Marine biologist Diva Amon’s research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth’s massive underwater habitat.

Lectures & Seminars
608-258-4141
