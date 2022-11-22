press release: Learn and be inspired by National Geographic Live’s behind-the-scenes stories, stunning imagery and gripping footage from world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers. Shows are presented in Capitol Theater.

Life on the Move with Lucy Hawkes | Every year, billions of animals migrate in search of food, water or a mate. Join physiological ecologist Lucy Hawkes, who has spent years studying how and why these massive migrations occur, for astonishing stories of animal perseverance in the face of incredible odds.