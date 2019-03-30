National Geographic: Symphony for Our World

press release: This unprecedented event pairs National Geographic’s stunning natural history footage with an original symphony composed by Bleeding Fingers Music, performed live by a full orchestra and choir. Driven by a five-part composition, the show brings viewers from the depths of the sea, up to coastlines, over mountains, and soaring into the sky. Each movement results in a powerful musical tribute to the beauty and wonders of our wild world. The 90-minute show highlights groundbreaking imagery and storytelling from 130 years of beloved National Geographic history.

Symphony for Our World is officially licensed by National Geographic and produced by Jason Michael Paul Entertainment with support from Innovation Arts & Entertainment.