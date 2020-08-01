× Expand National Mustard Museum A scene from National Mustard Day 2016.

press release: For the last twenty-eight years, the National Mustard Museum has celebrated National Mustard Day on the first Saturday in August with a popular street festival that has attracted thousands of mustard lovers from around the country. This year, due to COVID-19 and the precautions necessary to protect us all, Mustard Day (August 1) will be virtual.

The annual salute to the King of Condiments will be a Facebook live stream event that mustard lovers all over the world can “attend.” According to Mustard Museum founder and Curator Barry Levenson, “We know that the loyal fans of mustard and the Mustard Museum will want to be part of this year’s virtual festivities. Because it will be an internet event, that means it’s International Mustard Day.”

The live stream will begin at 10:30 a.m. (CDT) and will include singing, cooking demos, greetings from mustard companies and mustard lovers around the world, and a look back at Mustard Days past. “We certainly want people to attend the Mustard Day street festival in Middleton next year,” says Levenson, “but I see this as the beginning of an International Mustard Day tradition that will carry on.” The theme of this year’s International Mustard Day is musical in origin and spot-on timely: “What the World Needs Now is Mustard, Sweet Mustard.”

The National Mustard Museum holds the world’s largest collection of mustards (more than 6,200) and mustard memorabilia. It recently published THE ART OF MUSTARD, containing more than 600 pictures of the most colorful and distinctive mustard pots, tins, jars, and curiosities in the museum collection.

The iconic American mustard brand French’s is again this year’s major sponsor of Mustard Day and the nonprofit museum. Thanks also to the many other mustard companies and friends of the Mustard Museum for their generous support. Also, special thanks to the city of Middleton for its continuing support. Details on the live stream and more about the museum, including THE ART OF MUSTARD, are on the website, www.mustardmuseum.com.