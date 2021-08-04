press release: The Madison Mallards will be hosting National Night Out at the Duck Pond at Warner Park at the Wednesday, August 4, game. National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie”, according to natw.org.

While normally held on the first Tuesday of August, the Mallards will be bringing together multiple facets of local agencies for the Wednesday festivities, to align with their already scheduled home game that night. The August 4 game will host the Mounted Unit, the Madison Fire Department with trucks, the 115th Air Wing, and Madison Parks Rangers for fans to meet and interact with!

National Night Out events will run from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the Duck Pond at Warner Park. That night’s Game will begin at 6:35pm with gates into the stadium opening at 5:35pm. The New North District Police Captain, Kelly Donahue, will be throwing out a first pitch to start the game and the K9 Police Unit will do an in-between inning demonstration during the match up!

Tickets for the Wednesday, August 4, game are available at mallardstickets.com.