National Novel Writing Month Write-In

press release: Thursday, November 1, 15 & 29, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 4, 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Are you working on a novel for NaNoWriMo? Join us at the library for a write in. Drop in for a while or stay the whole time, enjoy some refreshments, meet other writers in the area, and work towards your writing goal.

What is NaNoWriMo you ask...? National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to creative writing. On November 1, participants begin working towards the goal of writing a 50,000-word novel by 11:59 PM on November 30. Valuing enthusiasm, determination, and a deadline, NaNoWriMo is for anyone who has ever thought about writing a novel.

Learn more about NaNoWriMo at www.nanowrimo.org/about. This event is free and open to the public.