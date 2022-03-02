ONLINE: National Park Service Volunteers-In-Parks Program Update

media release: Calling all Chapter Leaders, Trailbuilding, and Habitat Management volunteers!

There are important updates to the National Park Service (NPS) Volunteers-In-Parks (VIP) program of which you should be aware.

Please join Dan Watson, Volunteer Coordinator for the NPS-Ice Age National Scenic Trail, to learn more. He will discuss the:

Need for volunteers to complete the current Volunteer Agreement forms (OF-301A) by July 2022.

Dates and locations of the upcoming chainsaw certification courses.

Ice Age Trail Chainsaw policy requirements for sawyer assistants (aka "swampers") before working with sawyers.

COVID guidance for NPS volunteers.

2021 volunteer numbers and hours recap.

General updates from NPS headquarters in Cross Plains.

All volunteers, seasoned and newbies alike, are welcome to join this presentation, and Chapter Leaders are expressly encouraged to attend.

Two Zoom options will cover the same topics. Click the buttons below to register:

Register now: Wednesday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Register now: Saturday, March 5, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.