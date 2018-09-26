National Parks Cabaret

× Expand Picasa Mikah Meyer at Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

press release: Performance by Mikah Meyer: Singer, Adventurer, & LGBT/Christian Advocate

Wednesday Sep. 26, 6:30pm - Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St.

https://www.facebook.com/event s/205326460196525/

As part of his attempt to become the youngest person to visit all 417 National Park Service sites, countertenor Mikah Meyer performs a humorous and inspiring cabaret show about his 2.5 years on the road and 357 parks visited thus far, and how the journey is shattering stereotypes about gay men and LGBT Christians. Fans of the outdoors, vocal music, faith, and LGBT topics will all find something encouraging to take from this free concert. More at www.MikahMeyer.com.