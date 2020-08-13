ONLINE: National Remembrance of Breonna Taylor

press release: WORT 89.9 FM Madison joins WXOX 97.1 FM Louisville and stations across the country on Thursday, August 13, at 1 PM, as we unite to commemorate the life of Breonna Taylor and the many Black women who have been the subjects of police brutality.

Breonna Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, narrates the remembrance. This special 10-minute broadcast includes memories of Breonna, Breonna's favorite song, and a reading of some of the names of black women killed by police or who died in police custody, accompanied by sounds of the Louisville Justice Protests

August 13 marks the five-month anniversary of Breonna’s death. The 26-year-old Black, Louisville ER technician was killed in the hallway of her apartment in the late-night hours, struck by at least 8 bullets fired by Louisville police officers executing a no-knock search warrant.

Her death received little attention until George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 26. Since then protestors across the country, including Madison, have marched under signs asking people to “Say her Name.” Her image has been memorialized in a variety of ways, including on a State Street mural by artist Cassie Pierce. Madison community members gathered on June 5 at James Madison Park to celebrate what would have been her 27th birthday.

Our station joins countless communities nationwide to say the name of Breonna Taylor and some of the many Black women who still await justice.