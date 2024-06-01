National Trails Day Celebration

media release: Celebrate National Trails Day® in a BIG Way! On the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

June 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, National Park Service-Cross Plains Interpretive Site, 8075 Old Sauk Pass Rd, Cross Plains, Wis.

You’re Invited! In honor of National Trails Day®, the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the National Park Service are hosting a celebration at the National Park Service headquarters in Cross Plains.

There’s lots to celebrate this year:

The Ice Age Trail’s Unit Status designation

The partnerships that make the Trail a reality

Nearly three new yellow-blazed miles along the Cross Plains Segment (plus a white-blazed loop trail!)

Be there as the ribbon is cut and the new portion of the Cross Plains Segment is officially opened. Then, hike it! (Choose the distance right for you.)

Meet the Trailbuilders who crafted the tread, built the boardwalk, and moved boulders on this portion of Trail as you hike! Hear their stories, get inside information.

Enjoy light, post-hike refreshments at the National Park Service office, and get your National Park Service stamp from the park office (which will be open).