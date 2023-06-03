National Trails Day Celebration
to
media release: Join us to celebrate National Trails day with Karben4 Brewing at the Capital City Trail/Lower Yahara River Trail Trailhead (3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison)! This is also our fee-free weekend so all park activity fees are waived.
Karben 4 Brewing - beer and nonalcoholic beverages (10% donated to Dane County Parks)
Free Butterfly Weed or Rose Milkweed seedlings to the first 100 people
Free Healthy Snacks - Healthy Parks, Healthy You
Kids' nature craft and scavenger hunt activities
Lil' Explores nature activity for preschool age children
Disc Golf practice baskets
Park information and Permit Sales - Dane County Parks
Information and Recreation Resources - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Prairie Education Table and Nature Walk - Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area
Climate Change and Outdoor Recreation Impacts - Dane County UW Extension
...and more!