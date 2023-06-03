National Trails Day Celebration

media release: Join us to celebrate National Trails day with Karben4 Brewing at the Capital City Trail/Lower Yahara River Trail Trailhead (3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison)! This is also our fee-free weekend so all park activity fees are waived.

Karben 4 Brewing - beer and nonalcoholic beverages (10% donated to Dane County Parks)

Free Butterfly Weed or Rose Milkweed seedlings to the first 100 people

Free Healthy Snacks - Healthy Parks, Healthy You

Kids' nature craft and scavenger hunt activities

Lil' Explores nature activity for preschool age children

Disc Golf practice baskets

Park information and Permit Sales - Dane County Parks

Information and Recreation Resources - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Prairie Education Table and Nature Walk - Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area

Climate Change and Outdoor Recreation Impacts - Dane County UW Extension

...and more!

https://www.facebook.com/events/769487124868046/