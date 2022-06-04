National Trails Day
to
Pheasant Branch Creek Conservancy, Middleton 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: This is a community-wide, all Inclusive, family event on the trails and throughout the open lands of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. There will be many activities and presentations to participate in for all ages and abilities over a three-hour time period.Saturday, June 4, 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Orchid Heights Park, Middleton and Pheasant Branch Conservancy
- Nature Walks (short and long)
- Scavenger Hunts
- Displays
- Madison Reading Project (free nature books; ice cream)
Hosted by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, city of Middleton Parks & Recreation and Dane County Parks.