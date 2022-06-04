National Trails Day

press release: This is a community-wide, all Inclusive, family event on the trails and throughout the open lands of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. There will be many activities and presentations to participate in for all ages and abilities over a three-hour time period.Saturday, June 4, 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Orchid Heights Park, Middleton and Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Nature Walks (short and long)

Scavenger Hunts

Displays

Madison Reading Project (free nature books; ice cream)

Hosted by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, city of Middleton Parks & Recreation and Dane County Parks.