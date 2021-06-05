National Trails Day Walk

press release: Celebrate “National Trails Day” with a hike at Pope Farm Conservancy! This annual event is a day to celebrate all the beautiful local, state, and federal trails in existence both within the state and nationally. Pope Farm Conservancy, located on Old Sauk Road in the Town of Middleton, has seven miles of trails that encompass prairies, woodlands, and crops. Follow the signs along the trails to learn about the history of the land while enjoying nature and getting some exercise. Walk all seven miles or pick a route of your choice. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Be sure to bring your cameras and binoculars, too!

Members of the Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy will provide trail maps in the lower parking lot from 10:00 – 11:00 am. After your hike, join us for light refreshments at the top of the hill from 11:00 am until noon.

Free and open to the public! No registration required.

Website: https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/ events/trails-day-walk/