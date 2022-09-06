National Voter Registration Day Partner Training

press release: Want to be among the thousands of nonprofits around the country and hundreds of volunteers joining together on National Voter Registration Day (Sept. 20) with the goal of registering as many voters as possible? We're here to help. Join us at 6 p.m. CT on September 6 for a partner training to be prepared for this civic holiday.

This webinar workshop will help prepare volunteers and participating organizations to run a successful nonpartisan, voter registration event in their community by learning from experienced organizers about best practices when assisting with voter registration and specifics concerning Wisconsin voting laws.

Presenters will include

Eileen Newcomer, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin Voter Education Manager

Ciara Vinzant, State Voices Wisconsin Voter Registration Director

Joe Waldman, All Voting Is Local Wisconsin Campaign Manager

You'll leave this training with: an understanding of Wisconsin's voter registration rules, guidelines for being 501(c)3 compliant, ideas for how you can get involved in National Voter Registration Day, and how to access resources to make your vision a reality.

Bring your questions and be ready to learn about engaging your community in using their power of the vote. Please join us so your organization and its members can be prepared for a fantastic National Voter Registration Day!