Native Art Market

press release: Artist and curator Dakota Mace invites Native artists to apply to participate in two upcoming Native Art Markets at Arts + Literature Laboratory. The spring market will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2023, 10am-5pm, with a preview on Friday, May 5, 5-9pm and will feature 20+ artists. The fall market will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, 2023, 10am-5pm, with a preview on Friday, October 6, 5-9pm.

Please contact us at hello@artlitlab.org with any questions about participating as an artist.