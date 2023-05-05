Native Art Market

press release: Artist and curator Dakota Mace invites Native artists to apply to participate in two upcoming Native Art Markets at Arts + Literature Laboratory. The spring market will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2023, 10am-5pm, with a preview on Friday, May 5, 5-9pm and will feature 20+ artists. The fall market will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, 2023, 10am-5pm, with a preview on Friday, October 6, 5-9pm.

Interested artists may fill out the application form for the spring market by Friday, March 10, 2023 at midnight. Selected participants will be notified by March 20. Each artist will be provided with a 6 ft. table to display their work and two chairs. There will be no booth fees, and all participating artists will receive a stipend. Priority will be given to Wisconsin-based artists. Participation in the Friday night preview is optional. Please contact us at hello@artlitlab.org with any questions.