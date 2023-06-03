Native Art Marketplace 2023

media release: Saturday, June 3 (10am - 5pm) & Sunday, June 4 (10am - 4pm)

The Driftless Historium is host of the 5th Annual Native Art Marketplace, an invitational Native art showcase. This celebration of the art and culture of Wisconsin’s First People is in partnership with Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) of Wisconsin Dells.

Award-winning Native artists will exhibit and sell their work, as well as demonstrate and share the stories associated with their process and their culture. “We’re excited to showcase such a great group of Native artists and culture bearers,” shared Chrissy Shegonee, Native Art Marketplace event coordinator. Featured artwork includes a range of traditional and contemporary artforms, from black ash baskets and beadwork to paintings and jewelry. Free family-friendly art activities provided by LEAF include bead and quill friendship bracelets and miniature black ash fiber deer sculptures.

This free event is made possible due to the generosity of LEAF and MHAHS supporters and donors, and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Contact the Driftless Historium for more information: (608) 437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 3: Marketplace 10am-5pm

11:00am Ho-Chunk song and dance performance by Elliot Funmaker and Company; 1:00pm Oneida histories circle with 2022 US Fellow artist and 2020 National Endowment for the Arts Fellow Karen Ann Hoffman

Sunday, June 4: Marketplace 10am-4pm

11:00am Ho-Chunk song and dance performance by Eric Logan and Troupe; 1:00pm Stockbridge Munsee contemporary singer-songwriter Clinton J. Miller