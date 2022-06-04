Native Art Marketplace

Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

Saturday, June 4 (10am - 5pm) & Sunday, June 5 (10am - 4pm)

press release: Join us at the Driftless Historium museum in charming downtown Mount Horeb for this annual showcase of Native art and culture. Meet and shop the traditional and modern work of indigenous artists from across Wisconsin and make-and-take a free friendship bracelet, with a free Ho-Chunk music, dance and cultural presentation on Saturday at 11 a.m. 

Art Exhibits & Events
608-437-6486
