Native Art Marketplace

Saturday, June 4 (10am - 5pm) & Sunday, June 5 (10am - 4pm)

press release: Join us at the Driftless Historium museum in charming downtown Mount Horeb for this annual showcase of Native art and culture. Meet and shop the traditional and modern work of indigenous artists from across Wisconsin and make-and-take a free friendship bracelet, with a free Ho-Chunk music, dance and cultural presentation on Saturday at 11 a.m.