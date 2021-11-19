Native Peoples of Wisconsin

press release: Who were the Native Nations in Wisconsin? What do we know about their histories and cultural traditions? The arrival of Europeans to Wisconsin significantly impacted the Native cultures already living in what we know as the state of Wisconsin. Learn about this topic from the perspective of someone who was born into the Ho Chunk Native American Indian Community.

Tom Jones is coauthor of People of the Big Voice: Photographs of Ho-Chunk Families by Charles Van Schaick, 1879-1942. He is an assistant professor of photography at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his work may be found in the National Museum of the American Indian and the Chazen Museum of Art.

Event is in person at the Madison Senior Center. Masks required. RSVP to 608-266-6581. FREE.