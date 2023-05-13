Native Plant Garden Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: With over 200 trees, the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ crabapple collection is the most up to date in the country. Learn why crabapples are the most planted flowering tree in the Midwest with David Stevens, garden curator, who will highlight some of his favorite selections. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2023-05-13 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2023-05-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2023-05-13 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2023-05-13 13:00:00 ical