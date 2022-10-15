Native Plant Garden Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Colors of Fall. Join David Stevens, garden curator, for a stroll through Longenecker Horticultural Gardens highlighting sensational seasonal colors and exploring the science behind this natural phenomenon. Tours take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native Plant Garden Tour - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 ical