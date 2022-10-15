Native Plant Garden Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: The Colors of Fall. Join David Stevens, garden curator, for a stroll through Longenecker Horticultural Gardens highlighting sensational seasonal colors and exploring the science behind this natural phenomenon. Tours take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Home & Garden