media release: Since 1990, the Friends of the Arboretum Native Plant Sale in early May has provided local gardeners with a reliable source for native plants and expert guidance. All species offered at the sale are native to Wisconsin and, once established, require minimal care. No plants are dug from the wild. All are grown in commercial nurseries that follow best practices for preventing spread of disease and pests such as the jumping worm.

The plant sale is open to all. Proceeds from the Native Plant Sale help FOA support the Arboretum’s work and mission. Friends of the Arboretum receive a discount on all plant purchases.

About the Native Plant Sale:

Online Sale, January 1–March 15, 2022

A selection of trees, shrubs, garden mixes, and half and full flats of select species can be ordered at foamadison.org from January 1 through March 15, 2022, with curbside pickup in May. The online sale is open to anyone. By ordering online, you can get popular plants in larger quantities, garden mixes, and your choice of trees and shrubs. Trees and shrubs will only be available this year during the online sale, not at the tent sale.

2022 Native Plant Sale: May 14, 2022, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

In the large tents on the lawn near the Visitor Center, more than 200 species of native grasses, woodland, prairie, and savanna plants to purchase, while supplies last. Trees and shrubs will only be available this year during the online sale.

To get the latest news about the plant sale:

Be a Friend of the Arboretum to receive the Friends’ quarterly print newsletter NewsLeaf, which includes information about the plant sale

Subscribe to arbNews to receive the Arboretum’s email newsletter (once or twice a month)

Join the FOA Native Plant Sale Facebook group for news about the sale and to ask questions or share information about gardening with native plants

The 2019 plant list and Friends of the Arboretum plant information sheets provide more information about plants that have been available in recent years.

Jumping worm precautions: The Arboretum has followed best management practices for the jumping worm (Amynthas spp.) invasive species since it was discovered here in the fall of 2013. In coordination with Arboretum staff, the Native Plant Sale organizers have also taken preventive measures against spreading the invasive worms.