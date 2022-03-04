ONLINE: Native Plant Sale

press release: The Plant Dane Program provides Dane County residents access to native plants at the discounted price of  $2.50/plant, about half the normal retail price. It's open to schools, non-profit organizations (lake and neighborhood associations, youth groups, faith centers, clubs, etc.), municipalities and individual residents in Dane County, Wisconsin.

The order process is simple:

  1. Review the  2022 Plant Dane Native Species List and make notes of which you'd like (esp. their Latin name, as this is how they are listed on the order form).
  2. Once you know what species you want, place your order using the Plant Dane Order System. NOTE: Plants must be ordered in multiples of four (4, 8, 12, 16, etc...), so when you enter "1" on the order form, you will get four plants; eight plants when you enter "2" and so on. Pre-selected plant garden kits come in flats of 16 or 32 depending on the type of kit and cost $36 for 16 plant kits and $72 for 32 plant kits.  All orders must be paid for at time of purchase using a credit card. 
  3. Participants must pick up plants on their assigned pick up date- May 21  (8-11AM) for first 15,000 plants ordered and May 25  (4-7PM) for subsquent orders. May 21st Pick Up Location- Dane County Land and Water Resources Dept. Office, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, WI. May 25th Pick Up Location- Dane County Parks Building, 4212 Robertson Rd., Madison, WI . Please arrange to have a relative, friend or neighbor pick up plants if you aren't available.

