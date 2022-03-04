ONLINE: Native Plant Sale
press release: The Plant Dane Program provides Dane County residents access to native plants at the discounted price of $2.50/plant, about half the normal retail price. It's open to schools, non-profit organizations (lake and neighborhood associations, youth groups, faith centers, clubs, etc.), municipalities and individual residents in Dane County, Wisconsin.
The order process is simple:
- Review the 2022 Plant Dane Native Species List and make notes of which you'd like (esp. their Latin name, as this is how they are listed on the order form).
- Once you know what species you want, place your order using the Plant Dane Order System. NOTE: Plants must be ordered in multiples of four (4, 8, 12, 16, etc...), so when you enter "1" on the order form, you will get four plants; eight plants when you enter "2" and so on. Pre-selected plant garden kits come in flats of 16 or 32 depending on the type of kit and cost $36 for 16 plant kits and $72 for 32 plant kits. All orders must be paid for at time of purchase using a credit card.
- Participants must pick up plants on their assigned pick up date- May 21 (8-11AM) for first 15,000 plants ordered and May 25 (4-7PM) for subsquent orders. May 21st Pick Up Location- Dane County Land and Water Resources Dept. Office, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, WI. May 25th Pick Up Location- Dane County Parks Building, 4212 Robertson Rd., Madison, WI . Please arrange to have a relative, friend or neighbor pick up plants if you aren't available.
