Natty Camp
to
Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba 20265 Pine Avenue Road, Hillsboro, Wisconsin 54634
M.O.D. Media Productions
Natty Nation (left to right): JAH Boogie, Aaron Konkol, Nick Czar and Paule Willis.
media release: Natty Nation's new 2 Day / 2 Night Concert/Camping/Community experience, featuring Natty Nation (3 sets, including a Saturday afternoon Bob Marley set!), DJ Trichrome X DJ VPS (dance party), DJ Kayla Kush (late night silent disco!), and Captain Smooth (live dub set).
Mark your calendars and plan to be with us on July 2nd and 3rd!
Two Nights of Natty Nation
2 Nights of Carside Camping
ALL AGES
This Intimate Gathering
Limited to a 300-person capacity with your health-safety in mind
Camp By Your Vehicle
Up to four attendees to a camp site
Parking sites will be numbered and correlated to your “Pod Spot”
Pod Spot = designated area in front of stage
Social Distancing
Mask to be worn in common and designated areas and within 6-feet of others
Wash hands often, and use sanitizer
For over twenty-five years, the Madison, Wisconsin-based group has purely and fearlessly followed its inner artistic continuum. Along the way, Natty Nation has burst through genres while retaining a distinct roots reggae core.
Through it all—whether it’s onstage conducting its shamanistic live show, or in the studio pushing the scope of its musicality while honing its sharp songcraft—Natty Nation has remained dedicated to one mission: spreading light. On March 11th, 2016 Natty Nation issued its brightest beacon yet, Divine Spark (iNatty Records), which debuted at #3 on the Billboard reggae chart.
“Our ultimate goal is to uplift as many people as possible through sound and vibration,” says frontman JAH Boogie – bass, lead vocals (also percussion/drums in the studio). “To do that we hope to take our music to as many places on this earth and positively influence as many souls as we possibly can.”
Divine Spark marks the beginning of an era of fevered creativity and watershed output for Natty Nation. Thinking back on the group’s perseverance, JAH Boogie says: “We believe in creating positive energy in the universe, and when we can see the people dancing, smiling, and nodding their head to our music, and then coming up after the shows or reaching out to us to tell us how our music touched them profoundly, or even just was a great soundtrack to a fun night, it really means the world to us and keeps us on this path to make music.”
MEMBERS
JAH Boogie
bass, lead vocals
Paule Willis
drums, percussion
Aaron Konkol
keys, backing vocals, melodica
Nick Czar
guitar
Captain Smooth
live dubs