Natty Camp

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Natty Nation (left to right): JAH Boogie, Aaron Konkol, Nick Czar and Paule Willis.

media release: Natty Nation's new 2 Day / 2 Night Concert/Camping/Community experience, featuring Natty Nation (3 sets, including a Saturday afternoon Bob Marley set!), DJ Trichrome X DJ VPS (dance party), DJ Kayla Kush (late night silent disco!), and Captain Smooth (live dub set).

Mark your calendars and plan to be with us on July 2nd and 3rd!

Two Nights of Natty Nation

2 Nights of Carside Camping

ALL AGES

This Intimate Gathering

Limited to a 300-person capacity with your health-safety in mind

Camp By Your Vehicle

Up to four attendees to a camp site

Parking sites will be numbered and correlated to your “Pod Spot”

Pod Spot = designated area in front of stage

Social Distancing

Mask to be worn in common and designated areas and within 6-feet of others

Wash hands often, and use sanitizer

For over twenty-five years, the Madison, Wisconsin-based group has purely and fearlessly followed its inner artistic continuum. Along the way, Natty Nation has burst through genres while retaining a distinct roots reggae core.

Through it all—whether it’s onstage conducting its shamanistic live show, or in the studio pushing the scope of its musicality while honing its sharp songcraft—Natty Nation has remained dedicated to one mission: spreading light. On March 11th, 2016 Natty Nation issued its brightest beacon yet, Divine Spark (iNatty Records), which debuted at #3 on the Billboard reggae chart.

“Our ultimate goal is to uplift as many people as possible through sound and vibration,” says frontman JAH Boogie – bass, lead vocals (also percussion/drums in the studio). “To do that we hope to take our music to as many places on this earth and positively influence as many souls as we possibly can.”

Divine Spark marks the beginning of an era of fevered creativity and watershed output for Natty Nation. Thinking back on the group’s perseverance, JAH Boogie says: “We believe in creating positive energy in the universe, and when we can see the people dancing, smiling, and nodding their head to our music, and then coming up after the shows or reaching out to us to tell us how our music touched them profoundly, or even just was a great soundtrack to a fun night, it really means the world to us and keeps us on this path to make music.”

MEMBERS

JAH Boogie

bass, lead vocals

Paule Willis

drums, percussion

Aaron Konkol

keys, backing vocals, melodica

Nick Czar

guitar

Captain Smooth

live dubs