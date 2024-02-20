Natural Path Sanctuary Rules and Regulations

media release: The Natural Path Sanctuary promotes a legacy of care and respect for the earth through choosing a natural burial. We recognize that death is not always easy to accept, whether anticipated or unanticipated, and all involved with the Natural Path Sanctuary believe that there is healing in the practice of a natural-life sustaining burial.

The Natural Path Sanctuary is committed to family and community friendly burials with as minimal of an impact on the environment as possible. It is our desire to preserve the natural beauty of the land in life and in death.

Topics of discussion, presented by NPS Cemeterians:

Embalming

Outer burial containers and liners

Biodegradable containers and coverings

Cremation Remains

Grave Markers

Planting of Flowers, plants, shrubs and trees

Floral Tributes and Decorations

Size of Memorial gathering

Our rules are based on our desire that people buried here will be a part of the natural path of life and death, buried amongst the trees and the plants.

Please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org

www.naturalpathsanctuary.org

https://www.facebook.com/ events/2036502950061534