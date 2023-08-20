media release: 1:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Natural Path Sanctuary Summer Workshop with Angie Buchanan/Certified Death Midwife and Instructor

Cost: $15 at the door/please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org

100-130 Intro by Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) Staff - Director Shedd Farley, Senior NPS Asst. Kalev Kristjuhan and NPS Asst. Dustin Duve

130-400 Workshop by Angie Buchanan (see bio below)

400-500 Natural Path Sanctuary Tour- Optional

Angie Buchanan/Certified Death Midwife and Instructor will offer a workshop that incorporates a grief portion (grief & anticipatory grief) in a talk about home funerals, teaching how to care for our Beloved Dead, demonstrate a couple different ways to shroud, have the attendees contribute to an art project – decorating a cardboard coffin…and explain why being involved at this level can help lighten the burden of grief by providing resolution.

BIO: Angie Buchanan

Reverend Angie Buchanan is the Founder and Spiritual Director of Earth Traditions, and of Gaia's Womb, an interfaith spirituality group that has been producing retreats for women since 1998. With an education in Religious Studies, Angie was first ordained as a minister in 2001. She is an activist for religious freedom, a spiritual counselor, and a rites of passage celebrant, also currently serving as a Spiritual Advisor for students at the University of Chicago. She has developed a training program in Death Midwifery that provides hands-on, intensive classes for inclusive, compassionate end-of-life care, grief work, and family directed ecologically sensitive funerals. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Parliament of World Religions from 2002 – 2010 and is active emerita. www.EarthTraditions.org - www.DeathMidwife.org - www.GaiasWomb.com