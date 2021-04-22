ONLINE: Nature Connection: Forest Bathing and Exploring Wisconsin’s Scenic State Parks

press release: Celebrate Earth Day by attending this special health and wellness virtual lecture. Learn about nature’s health benefits, including the increasingly popular wellness practice of forest bathing, and beautiful places in Wisconsin to connect with nature.

Have you ever wondered why you feel so wonderful after digging in the garden, doing lawn care, hiking or just going for a long walk? Kate Bast, Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide (ANFT) will talk about forest bathing and the current research on nature connection as a pillar for a healthy life. The event will be informational and hands-on, with a short, guided sensory opening.

Also, discover some beautiful locations you can visit to bond with nature. Missy VanLanduyt, Recreation Partnership Section Chief for the Wisconsin State Park System, will show you what our wonderful state parks have to offer - from favorite places and hidden gems, to programs and events. We’ll take a trip around the state and explore remote beaches, wooded campgrounds, serene nature trails, and picturesque vistas.

Kate Bast, Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide and founder of Shinrin-yoku Madison, has lived in Madison for 25 years with her husband, two children and Labradoodle. She previously worked in the editorial publishing industry for 25 years, including as editor for Whole Health Project, and of BRAVA and Wisconsin Trails magazines, among others. She collaborates often with Hike and Heal Wellness to offer retreats.

Missy VanLanduyt is the Recreation Partnership Section Chief for the Wisconsin State Park System. Missy has lived in the Madison area for 20 years and grew up in northern Wisconsin on a dairy farm. She lives here with her husband and two young daughters. Missy has been with the DNR for nearly 10 years, all within the parks program. She enjoys spending time outdoors with her family hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, and camping.

