media release: The world’s largest gathering of children and nature leaders is coming to Madison May 28-31 for the Children & Nature Network’s Nature Everywhere Conference. Following the conference, Nature Everywhere Day will bring all of the energy and enthusiasm for nature connection from inside the conference hall out into the Madison community for a day of celebration and family fun!

“Spending time together outdoors brings families and friends closer and creates memories that last a lifetime,” says Laura Mylan of the Children & Nature Network. “Kick off your summer with some of your favorite outdoor activities – or try something new!”

WHEN: Visit the Nature Everywhere Day Activity Hub at OIin Terrace, Saturday, June 1 from 9:00am - 3pm. Enjoy arts and crafts, take the Vitamin N Challenge and learn more about activities happening across Madison.