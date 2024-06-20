media release: Nature Journaling Club for Kids!

June 20, June 27, July 19, July 26, August 6, August 13

Warner Park - Rainbow Shelter

Register at swibirds.org/kids

Curious and observant kids, join us for our new Nature Journaling Club for Kids this summer! Nature journaling can take the form of drawings, writing, notes, and more. We will see nature in a new way and grow our art and observation skills.

This club is great for kids of all ages! We’ll provide prompts for each age group so everyone is working at a level they’re excited about and comfortable with.

We’ll provide paper, clip boards, pencils, erasers, colored pencils, and water color supplies. You can bring your own supplies or borrow ours! And you can take all of your art home.

Adults are required to stay with their child participants during club meet-ups. Registration is limited to 20 children (plus their adults), and limited to groups that are registering for children as part of their group.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

Spring/Summer Schedule: There are no rain dates, so if weather is poor, we will notify everyone by 7am the day of if the field trip is cancelled. All Nature Journaling Club meet-ups are 9:30-11:00am at Warner Park.

Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 27

Friday, July 19

Friday, July 26

Tuesday, August 6

Tuesday, August 13

CLUB CAPTAIN: Carolyn Byers, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance director of education

RAIN DATE: None, if weather is poor, event is cancelled for that week.

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Location is along public transportation routes

Paths are wide and flat, appropriate for individuals with mobility devices, families with strollers, and individuals carrying children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with visual impairments

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (formerly Madison Audubon) has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

REGISTRATION: Limited to 20 children (plus their adults). Registration will open 6 weeks in advance.