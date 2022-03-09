ONLINE: Nature Nurturing: Getting Your Family Outdoors

media release: Let's celebrate Leopold Week together! We invite you to Explore Your Sense of Place this Leopold Week with a speaker series designed to connect us with the natural landscape through food, history, writing, photography, recreation, and land care -- the same tenants the Leopolds used to connect to their Shack and farm.

Register today to join thousands of individuals across the globe in a week of virtual programming that will leave you reflective of your own relationship with nature, inspired to learn more, and connected to others that care for natural and human communities alike.

On March 9: Amidst all that life throws at us, how do we continue to make nature (and our wellbeing) a priority? Join Christine Peterson, freelance writer for Outdoor Life, High Country News, National Geographic and others, as she illustrates how she shares personal connections to the land with her family and the world – and demonstrates how you can help inspire the next generation to seek the outdoors.