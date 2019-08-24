Nature Photography

press release: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7:30 AM – 9 AM, Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 W Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593 ** Meet in the lower parking lot **

Presenters: Volunteers from PhotoMidwest

Join us for a late-summer photography workshop at Pope Farm Conservancy! Our photography partners from PhotoMidwest will be at the conservancy to provide tips and advice on taking great nature photos. We'll learn how to capture the beauty of late summer in the early morning light. The prairies and oak savanna will be at their peak, and, if we're lucky, we'll encounter butterflies, birds, and more along the way. Bring your camera and bug spray.

This workshop is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary.