media release: Saturday, June 22nd, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Monroe Street Arts Center: 1732 West Lawn Ave. Madison,

Cost: $50

Learn a classic nature printing technique using a non-toxic ink and fresh plants. Nature printing is an approachable and meditative art form, enabling both artist and viewer to observe and appreciate the intricacies of plants. No drawing or painting experience required. By the end of our class, you will have printed lovely note cards and other nature prints suitable for gifting, art journaling or collage. You will also have learned techniques to continue to print after our time together. All supplies included. We will have a variety of plants to choose from, but we invite you to also bring fresh, non-toxic plants for printing. Look for leaves with interesting veins.