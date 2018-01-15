Nature Walk

press release: On Martin Luther King Day, take a walk in Cherokee Marsh with Diane

Schwartz and Outdoors 123.

Monday, January 15, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel

road.

Many people have wondered whether Martin Luther King was an environmentalist because he wrote things like: “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.” On this hike we will read quotes from King himself and meditate on their meaning in 2018. This is a time to reflect, pay tribute, and be together as a community as we chart the course of a new year. Hike will be led by DIane Schwartz, founder of Outdoors 123. Our Core Belief is that nature is the greatest healer and teacher.

Outdoors 123 is a group that aims to provide outdoor opportunities that increase health and wellness, promote learning, and create community through public hikes and events that heal our hearts, calm our minds, and remind us that we are more alike than different.

Free, everyone welcome to attend.

Questions? Contact Diane at info@outdoors123.com