Nature's Guardians: How Scientists and Local Communities can Work Together to Save Species

press release: What works and what doesn’t? Our panel of conservation leaders share their experiences working with local people to protect precious habitats and endangered species. Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

Panelists:

Tony Abate, Groundswell Conservancy

Brenna Jones, Wisconsin Monarch Collaborative and WI Dept. of Natural Resources

Dr. April Sansom, Community Conservation Inc.

Tran Triet, International Crane Foundation

5:30-6:30PM, Wednesday November 6, 2019, Union South, 1308 W Dayton Street

Free and open to the public.

More information and free RSVP: communityconservation.org/ naturesguardians