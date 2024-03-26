Navigating 2024

media release: In terms of election dynamics, 2024 has been described as the year of unpredictable unknowns. Learn more about the plans and actions at LeaderEthics to promote ethical leadership and election integrity leading up to the November election.

The 2024 LeaderEthics Award recipient will also be announced and will share a message to viewers.

This one-hour virtual program will be offered at noon on March 26th. Go HERE to register for this important discussion.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!