press release: The Wisconsin women's soccer team earned a No. 3 seed in the 2019 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament and will host in-state rival Milwaukee in a Friday-night clash at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

The Badgers (14-3-2) and Panthers (17-1-1) will meet in a 5 p.m. battle in Madison as the winner will advance to play the victor of Duke and Utah in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 2019 Big Ten Regular Season Champions, UW enters this weekend with a 14-3-2 record after going undefeated during conference play. The Badgers are led by Big Ten Forward of the Year Dani Rhodes, who paces the team with 11 goals, while Big Ten Defender of the Year Camryn Biegalski and Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Jordyn Bloomer lead the defense that has allowed only 10 goals this year in 19 games.

The Badgers will make their fourth-straight trip to the big dance and the program's 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament. UW has won its last three first-round games and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 last year.

Tickets for Friday's game will be $8 for adults, $5 for college students with a valid student ID and $4 for patrons under 18 or over 55. Tickets will be available starting at 4 p.m. at the McClimon Soccer Complex and all seating at McClimon is general admission.

Parking is available in Lot 60 for $10, cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted.