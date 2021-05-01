ONLINE: Neal Francis

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjYaul9mK2o

media release: 98.7 FM-LP WVMO – The Voice of Monona, an award-winning community-owned, volunteer-driven radio station in Monona, Wis., kicks off its 100 Watts Sessions with a free livestream concert featuring acclaimed national recording artist Neal Francis on Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. CDT.

Hosted by Friends of WVMO, this celebratory virtual event, live from the historic Barrymore Theatre in Madison, Wis., commemorates WVMO’s grow th and accomplishments in just five years on-air—and thanks the community for its support. WVMO has created a space for Monona's diverse voices, local musicians and hyper-local community announcements. In both 2018 and 2019, WVMO was named the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Large Market Music Radio Station of the Year, the first ever low-power FM station in the nation to win such an award.

“We are so proud of WVMO’s success and thrilled to launch our 100 Watts Sessions to thank the community that has embraced us,” said Mark Johanneck, president of Friends of WVMO. “As a station that champions a blend of genres and strives to share the best new music with our listeners, we feel Neal Francis is the perfect artist to help us celebrate and get everybody dancing!”

Known for his rollicking vintage sound and unique blend of New Orleans rhythms, ascendant soul, ’70s barroom rock and straight funk, Karma Chief recording artist Neal Francis has wowed music critics and live audiences nationwide. He masterfully pays homage to his musical influences while drawing on personal experiences to craft songs that speak to the soul and make you want to jump up and dance. He has received praise on notable radio outlets including KEXP, KCRW and BBC Radio 6. Francis and his four-piece band have performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, sharing the stage with The Meters and other legends. In 2019 alone, he hit the road with Black Pumas, Steel Pulse, Lee Fields & The Expressions and Dumpstaphunk.

The concert will be free of charge, but WVMO is always grateful for community support to help with operational costs, equipment upgrades and service expansions. Listeners compelled to donate to the station during the stream can do so via PayPal (FriendsofWVMO@gmail.com), Venmo (@DonateWVMO) or Cash App ($DonateWVMO).

For more information about the event and to view the Facebook livestream, please visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook. com/events/434796464247696/

YouTube livestream: https://www. youtube.com/watch?v= KjYaul9mK2o

Listen live in the Madison area: 98.7 FM