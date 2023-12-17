Neal Markowski, Eliya Gwetta, Andrew Fitzpatrick

media release: ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $10

Neal Markowski is a composer/musician in Chicago. He's performed/realized pieces of 20th/21st century electronic music through the US, in addition to playing in a dozen-or-so bands over the years.

https://nealmarkowski.bandcamp.com/album/erosional-depositional

https://www.instagram.com/neal_markowski/

Eliya Gwetta is a musician and producer based in Chicago.

https://eliyagwetta.bandcamp.com/album/pheas

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a Madison-based musician who formerly performed as Noxroy and who has contributed to Wisconsin acts such as Collections of Colonies of Bees, Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and Spiral Joy Band.

https://andfitzpatrick.com/music

https://instagram.com/andfitzpatrick

https://andfitzpatrick.bandcamp.com/

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.