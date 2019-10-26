press release: USA | 1987 | 35mm | 95 min.

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Cast: Adrian Pasdar, Lance Henriksen, Bill Paxton

Bigelow’s fresh take on the vampire genre mixes and matches an atmospheric summer romance with ultra-violent set pieces to great effect. Decades before the Twilight franchise drained the lifeblood out of the concept, Near Dark cast the extremely photogenic Pasdar and Jenny Wright as a star-crossed couple - he’s a cowboy, she’s a vampire - and their love means being forced to choose between life or undeath, between his family or hers. Since her family consists of a good chunk of the cast of Aliens (including Paxton at his all-time greasiest/nastiest) sparks and blood are bound to fly. Filled with images both horrifying and gorgeous and propelled by a lush Tangerine Dream score, Near Dark was an early career highlight for Bigelow.

