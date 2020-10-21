RSVP for Needle Felt Monsters

press release: Learn to needle felt while making fun and whimsical monsters! We will be using a felting needle to work with wool fibers and form a soft sculpture. Needle felting is a fun and highly versatile art. Come ready to play and create!

Date and Time: Saturday, October 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 21

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $42/$34 member