RSVP for Needle Felt Monsters

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn to needle felt while making fun and whimsical monsters! We will be using a felting needle to work with wool fibers and form a soft sculpture. Needle felting is a fun and highly versatile art. Come ready to play and create! 

Date and Time: Saturday, October 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 21

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $42/$34 member

Crafts, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
