press release: Needle in a Timestack (2021) Nick and Janine live in marital bliss until Janine’s ex-husband warps time to try to tear them apart. As Nick’s memories disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto – or let go of – everything he loves. Starring Leslie Odom, Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo. 111 minutes. Rated R.