Nehemiah: 30 Years of Black Community Impact

press release:

CELEBRATE WITH US

We Are Throwing A Community-Wide Cocktail Party To Celebrate 30 Years Of Community Impact

Nehemiah had its beginnings in 1992 with a small group of young visionary Black leaders that had a dream of building up the growing Black community in Dane County. Now 30 years later, we want to invite you to celebrate the impact Nehemiah has made on the Black community and the enrichment of the entire community in the process.

Founder and President the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, current and former staff, volunteers, and those impacted by Nehemiah will be coming together to celebrate. Rather than the typical annual banquet, we are throwing a dance party to commemorate our impact and love for this entire community.

Come and connect with one another, reflect on Nehemiah's legacy, and share in Nehemiah's bright future.

November 11, Monona Terrace, Community Terrace, 2nd level

6-7 PM: Social Hour and Mingling

7-8 PM: Main Event

8-10 PM: Dance Party with Kinfolk Band