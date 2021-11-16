ONLINE: Nehemiah Center Annual Appreciation Event
press release: We think it is important to take time to reflect on our work and acknowledge those who contribute to making an impact together. Join Nehemiah for an evening of thankfulness as the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee shares his passion for Nehemiah's work and talks to the staff about updates in their initiatives and programs.
Also, hear who we recognize as volunteer and business partner of the year. We are excited to connect with you!
